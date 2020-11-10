The EB23 student from Caniço reported yesterday as a suspected case, after having been in contact with a family member infected with covid-19, tested positive.

According to the Regional Secretariat of Education, the class of 24 students will remain in a non-face-to-face class until otherwise indicated by the health authorities.

It should be remembered that the school board, contacted yesterday by JM, stated that the student has not returned to classes since last Thursday, before the referred contact with the positive case.

From Jornal Madeira