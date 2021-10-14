14 NEW CASES OF CONTAGION IN MADEIRA

In the last 24 hours, the Autonomous Region of Madeira has seen 14 more cases of positive covid-19 contagion.

With the numbers released this Sunday afternoon, by the Regional Directorate of Health, the archipelago passes to a cumulative 11,764 positive cases.

On the other hand, according to the same bulletin, 11 cases were considered recovered, going to a total of 11,561.

Active are 128 cases at this point, three more than yesterday (125).

To date, the region has recorded a total of 75 deaths associated with covid-19.

