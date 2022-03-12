RIBEIRA BRAVA: WICKER EXHIBITION WITH MORE THAN 30 PIECES AT ESPAÇO DO ARTESÃO

From Monday, March 14th, Espaço o Artesão hosts an exhibition dedicated to wicker. The works are by José Pedro Gouveia, who has dedicated his entire life to this craft. Over 70 years of profession, he has done a little bit of everything and continues to innovate.

To the traditional design that has always marked the wicker sector, it now adds a bit of modernity in search of bold and contemporary creations.

On display will be more than 30 pieces, with emphasis on tables, chairs, trunks, stuffed bottles and cups, picnic baskets and women’s wallets, among others.

The opening is scheduled for 11 am and will be attended by the municipal executive.

