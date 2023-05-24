Damaged ship anchored off Funchal

The bulk carrier that on the 19th of May caught the attention of Madeirans because it was releasing a lot of smoke from the chimney, off the bay of Funchal, is here again.

According to DIÁRIO, the ship’s commander asked the Captain of the Port of Funchal for permission to anchor the ship about three miles from the Madeiran coast, to repair a problem he had in one of the main engines.

The Captain of the Port of Funchal explained that the ship should be anchored there for about 36 hours.

“We are following the work. In the end, the engineer will carry out an inspection and if everything is in order, they will continue on their journey”, added Rui Teixeira.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...