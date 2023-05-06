See the plan for the sea front of Ribeira Brava

The launch of the public tender for the contract called ‘Ribeira Brava – Sea Front and Canalization of the Terminal Section, including Foz’ was approved in the last Government Council.

The intervention represents a public investment that cannot exceed 11.5 million euros (plus VAT) and follows the flood of February 20, 2010.

In addition to channeling the water line, the work will result in a profound urban remodeling of the town’s coastal strip, at the source of the stream, as explained in the promotional video by the Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure.

