Temperatures Rise

Temperatures RiseTobi Hughes·6th May 2023Madeira News No rain in sight for the next week at least, and it’s going to get hot from early next week. Temperatures will start to rise this weekend with a max of 25-26° then Monday that will rise further and could see temperatures hitting 28-29° in places. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related