Explosion caused damage to houses and vehicles in São Gonçalo

Last night’s fire in São Gonçalo, next to one of the stations set up for the New Year’s Eve fireworks display, was preceded by an explosion.

Police sources report that the incident occurred after a container allegedly tipped over due to the vibration of the devices used there, which ended up causing some damage to homes and even vehicles.

In total, there were several fires at the site, which were quickly extinguished by firefighters positioned nearby as a precaution.

This is traditionally a ‘critical’ point after rocket launches.

Like this: Like Loading...