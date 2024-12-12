‘MSC Opera’ is carrying out a turnaround in the port of Funchal

The ship ‘MSC Opera’, which arrived yesterday from Fuerteventura, is carrying out a turnaround operation, involving 264 disembarkations and 261 embarkations. This is the end of a 6-night cruise and the beginning of another 8-night cruise, around the Atlantic islands.

The cruise ship with 2,025 passengers and 739 crew members is scheduled to depart at 6 pm, heading to La Palma.

On this cruise, the ship will stop at five islands in the Canary Islands archipelago: La Palma, Lanzarote, Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura. The ship is scheduled to return to the port of Funchal on the 20th of this month.

According to APRAM, until March 20th, the ‘MSC Opera’ will make 14 more cruises, between Madeira and the Canaries.

From Diário Notícias

