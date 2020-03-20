The Regional Secretary for Health and Civil Protection informed that all people, non-residents, who will arrive in Porto Santo starting today, will be accommodated in self-isolation in accommodation provided by Grupo Sousa, in Hotel Praia Dourada. This accommodation was made available, free of charge, to health services to face the contingency measures implemented by the Regional Government in RAM.

The Praia Dourada hotel will be available to all non-residents and to any resident in Porto Santo who, for whatever reason, is unable to live in their home to comply with the decreed quarantine.

The Regional Government publicly thanks Grupo Sousa for its association with this regional cause, containing and preventing the spread of the new Coronavirus, COVID-19 in RAM.