Health Care in Chaos

PS-Madeira accuses the Regional Government of “hiding the truth from Madeirans” regarding the consequences of the computer attack on SESARAM, a situation that is causing chaos in services and jeopardizing the health of Madeirans.

Five days after the cyberattack, which compromised the system and the personal data of users of the public health service in the Region, Sérgio Gonçalves does not accept that the Executive continues without providing the necessary clarifications. The Socialist leader is concerned about this “extremely serious” situation, which not only exposed the vulnerability of the computer security system – despite the investments advertised by the Government – but, even worse, almost completely paralyzed the Security Service Health, with serious consequences for users, who are prevented from making appointments, exams and other procedures.

Faced with a situation of this gravity, the president of the PS-M points the finger at the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection for refusing to give concrete information to the population, shielding himself in confidentiality. “Madeirans urgently need to know what is going on with their data, if it will be recovered and, above all, how and when they will be able to see their health problems resolved”, says the socialist leader, warning that the disappearance of the clinical history constitutes a increased danger for patients and complicates the work of health professionals when providing care.

Sérgio Gonçalves warns of particularly sensitive cases of people with very delicate health problems, such as oncological diseases, but also constraints in terms of external consultations, carrying out complementary means of diagnosis and the management and prescription of medicines.

“What will happen to the waiting lists, which had already suffered a purposeful blackout? In what situation will people who are already desperate for surgeries, consultations and exams be left?”, he asks, insisting on the urgency of clarification on the part of the guardianship. Likewise, the president of the PS returns to question how, after the investment announcements of 2 million euros from the Recovery and Resilience Plan and 500 thousand euros per year from the Regional Budget in cybersecurity, a situation of this nature is verified, without safeguarding user data and crucial information for the functioning of the services.

“It’s not enough to talk about a catastrophe and do nothing while watching the house burn”, says Sérgio Gonçalves, noting that only four days after the incident did the Secretary of Health return to Madeira and asking where the president of the Regional Government, the president and the clinical director of SESARAM, since they have not yet expressed their views on the matter.

