There have been a fair few comments on my blog and social media, that British Airways have started letting it’s customers know that their flight has been cancelled from Gatwick, and moved to Heathrow.

For some of you, this is just happening now with not a lot of notice, as I believe BA had planned to restart flights from Gatwick very soon.

But thanks to some readers, they have been informed that their flights as far ahead as March 2022 are being changed to Heathrow still.

BA stopped flying from Gatwick when the pandemic started, and shifted to Heathrow, as Gatwick completely closed its South Terminal to cut down on running cost, and it seems the closure has been pushed back even more.

Some flights were transferred to Gatwick North, but the BA flights to Madeira transferred to Heathrow, and it looks like it could stay that way for a lot longer yet.

Have you had the notice about your flights being changed to Heathrow, and anyone have flights booked past March 2022 that have had the notice.

Photos of an empty Gatwick South from Sussex Live

Tobi Hughes

3 Responses

  1. David Pratt Reply

    Yes indeed! Just received the email from BA. Now LHR not LGW. Good news! Same days as originally booked with timings the same LHR- FNC and only 5 mins earlier for the return. Now bracing ourselves for the LHR Terminal 5 experience!

  2. Mike Prior Reply

    Yes we have received the notice today that our December 18 flight ✈️ will now be leaving from T5. We have been to Madeira twice this year from T5 and found it a smooth operation probably because there were so few passengers in the whole terminal but both our Madeira flights were at least 60% occupied.

  3. Robert279 Reply

    I’ve just booked our BA August 2022 flights and disappointingly they are scheduled from Gatwick South. I had really hoped that BA would have scheduled some summer 2022 FNC flights from Heathrow, not least as some weeks this year, they have run 8 or 9 services per week. It’s not been unusual, in the past, for BA to operate to some holiday destinations from both Heathrow and Gatwick – surely LHR could have retained a couple of those. That said, it’s all moot, I fully expect that we will eventually get the email telling us to turn up at LHR – hopefully! Gatwick is a pain to get to from the Midlands.

    As for T5 David, if you are on an early flight and can manage to get there the evening before – do the overnight bag drop, it saves so much time in the morning, and don’t believe the Daily Mail horror stories about 3 hour queues at immigration, on return – last weekend, it took us 7 minutes (we timed it!)

    Finally, for anyone travelling home with BA, you will be invited to upload your vaccine certificates, UK locator form and fit to fly lateral flow test results to the BA Verifly App. Do it! Check-in at FNC can be slow at the best of times, especially with people searching for their printed documents or looking for downloads on their phone. Once uploaded, Verifly presents the check-in agent with your photo and a green ‘fit to fly’ tick. Show it and you’re away. Do though print all your stuff as a back up, just in case you have mobile phone problems.

