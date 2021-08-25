The Autonomous Region of Madeira (RAM) has this Wednesday 25 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2, so the Region now counts 11142 confirmed cases of Covid-19. These are 1 case imported from the UK and 24 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

There are now 36 more recovered cases to report. RAM now counts 10705 cases recovered from COVID-19.

To date, the region accounts for a total of 75 deaths associated with COVID-19.

There are 362 active cases, of which 68 are imported cases and 294 are local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 7 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (5 in Polyvalent Units and 2 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 106 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.