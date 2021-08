The fire recorded on August 16, in Machico, destroyed 37 beehives ‘langstroth’, belonging to the beekeeper Pedro David Viveiros.

According to the owner, “my hives were registered and the fire destroyed all the colonies I had there. In the only two boxes left in the place, the bees are all dead and the boxes melted, so nothing is left,” he said.

Pedro David Viveiros, also said that “he estimated to remove about 900 kg of honey from the apiary”.

From Jornal Madeira