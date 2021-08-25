In a meeting with Paula Cabaço, Rui Barreto announced that 111 provisional bookings have been signed as of October at the Port of Funchal.

The regional secretary of economy, who was responsible for APRAM and maritime accessibility, recognized the two difficult years that APRAM has been living due to the absence of cruise ships due to the pandemic, but believes in a progressive recovery in the last quarter of the year.

He added that as of October, there are 111 bookings for the port. On this visit, the government official visited the works in progress at the Gare Maritima and also wanted to express, now that he has assumed this portfolio, his confidence in the current administration presided over by Paula Cabaço.

The works on the port are due to be finished in September.

From Jornal Madeira