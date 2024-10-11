Lobo Marinho brings forward Saturday’s trip due to forecast of bad weather

Porto Santo Line has decided to bring forward the connecting trip between Porto Santo and Funchal, operated by Lobo Marinho, scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, October 12th. This connection will take place at 12:00 p.m., instead of the initially scheduled 6:00 p.m. Tickets have been automatically rescheduled for this new time.

“Porto Santo Line reminds our Passengers that on Sunday, October 13, 2024, two extra trips will be carried out, thus giving more choice to those who wish to extend their stay on the golden island”, it indicates in a press release.

Sunday trips:

Funchal – Porto Santo: 8:00 am and 4:30 pm (extra)

Porto Santo – Funchal: 1:00 pm (extra) and 9:00 pm

