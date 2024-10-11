FARM: everything ready for the festival that celebrates agriculture

Santana is already prepared for the Madeira Agricultural and Repentista Festival (FARM), which officially starts this Friday.

With the stalls set up and the tractors on display, the Agricultural Fair, Stands and Exhibitions are now open.

It should be remembered that this afternoon, at 2 pm, the seminar ‘Agriculture: Present and Future’ will take place.

During the rest of the day, there will also be plenty of musical entertainment, with several regional groups performing alongside headliner Adriana Lua taking to the stage.

From Jornal Madeira

