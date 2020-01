A plane from the airline TUI X3 2852, which made the connection between Dusseldorf and Madeira, saw its route diverted to Porto Santo Airport, due to poor visibility in Santa Cruz.

The aircraft should have landed in Madeira at 4:45 pm, but remains on the runway of the golden island, after a few laps to try to land.

Meanwhile, the TAP TP 1697 flight from Lisbon landed in the Region at 5:48 pm

The Tui flight eventually landed just after 7 pm in Madeira.

Taken from Diário Notícias