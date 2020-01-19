The 6th Funchal Marathon, which took place today in Funchal, led to several interruptions and traffic restrictions from the Forum Madeira area to the Old Town of Funchal. The DIÁRIO received several criticisms for the long hours of closures, which not only affect the lives of residents, but also those of those who work or come to watch other sports events in Funchal.

It should be recalled that the Funchal City Council issued a communiqué giving an account of the various traffic changes planned until 3 pm this Sunday.

“For example, accessing the Centromar area is impossible, as stated by a PSP agent, verified ‘in loco’ by this reader who found all accesses blocked, either from the ‘Forum’ area or from the roundabout next to from Avenida do Amparo, which reveals a lack of planning and strategy for this day resulting in unpleasant consequences for visitors and residents ”, said a reader to DIÁRIO.

Also in the old area are several closed streets and, consequently, several closed car parks. With few alternatives and games taking place in the Adelino Rodrigues field and in the Funchal Pavilion, criticism is increasing.

It should be noted that the Marathon had more than 700 athletes registered.

Congratulations to all who took part, and receiving the medal at the finish.