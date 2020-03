A rekindling that took place this morning took the Volunteer Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol to the site of Fontes, in Ribeira Brava.

The flames, which broke out in a bush area and do not threaten homes, are being fought at this time (9:00 am) by three fighters of this corporation, with a heavy vehicle.

Hot weather is forecast today with temperatures in Funchal reaching 26°