Cleaning and maintenance work is taking place on the beach in the village of Ponta do Sol after the passage of storm Óscar earlier this week.

It should be recalled that last month the municipality of Ponta do Sol, led by Célia Pessegueiro, carried out work to regularize the pebbles.

The cleaning that is now taking place will be concluded soon, allowing the reopening of the bathing season, which will have lifeguards.

From Jornal Madeira

