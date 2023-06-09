7,500 TONS OF YELLOW SAND FOR CALHETA BEACH ARRIVE IN MADEIRA

Yellow sand from Alcácer do Sal is being unloaded this morning at Porto do Caniçal, which will be unloaded on Calheta beach in the coming days.

That beach will receive 7,500 tons of fresh sand, which arrived in Madeira on the cargo ship Manisa Greta yesterday morning, and which is being unloaded in the early hours of this Friday.

As JM reports in this Friday’s print edition, in a week’s time, the substantive intervention being carried out on Calheta beach will be practically completed. Carlos Teles presidente of Calheta, reports on the good progress of the work.

In addition to the yellow sand, which begins to be unloaded at the beginning of next week plus a few other works will take place to get the beach season ready.

From Jornal Madeira

  1. Its great news that Calheta is in the process of getting new sand but from the photos it seems like a very expensive and time consuming process. I see that the sand is off loaded from the ship by an excavator. Presumably it was loaded this way too. Once the sand is laboriously off loaded onto the quay it will be loaded onto 12m3 trucks and carted all the way to Calheta. Each trip taking a minimum of 50 minutes just to get there and unload. 7500 tones equates to 4800 cubic meters so it will take 400 trips by truck, using up a lot of diesel and time. Surely it would make economic sense to buy a sand pump, install it on the ship, take the ship to Calheta and pump it directly onto the beach using a sand hose? Using this method you wouldn’t have to wait once every 3 years, it would be so much more affordable you could do it once a year. This is what the rest of the world does.

    1. Totally agree with the comments of Mario, it is almost as if someone was trying to make this exercise as expensive as possible and certainly those in charge do not seem very interested in making this project very environmentally green by using a more technical solution. They obviously prefer the alternative of using multiple machines and lorries from which extra costs and profits can be extracted for certain individual companies and individuals no doubt who have the right connections to the right people. The “sand hose” could also then be used to reclaim sands washed out to sea and even improve multiple other beaches around the island during the same visit. This would spread the costs of an obviously expensive but very useful machine and improve the bathing facilities for everyone.

  2. “Surely it would make economic sense to buy a sand pump, install it on the ship, take the ship to Calheta and pump it directly onto the beach using a sand hose”

    It would not make economic sense. And don’t call me Shirley.

  3. Antonio Lamas
    It seems in the future I will be calling you Shirley . It is a great name . 😂😂

