7,500 TONS OF YELLOW SAND FOR CALHETA BEACH ARRIVE IN MADEIRA

Yellow sand from Alcácer do Sal is being unloaded this morning at Porto do Caniçal, which will be unloaded on Calheta beach in the coming days.

That beach will receive 7,500 tons of fresh sand, which arrived in Madeira on the cargo ship Manisa Greta yesterday morning, and which is being unloaded in the early hours of this Friday.

As JM reports in this Friday’s print edition, in a week’s time, the substantive intervention being carried out on Calheta beach will be practically completed. Carlos Teles presidente of Calheta, reports on the good progress of the work.

In addition to the yellow sand, which begins to be unloaded at the beginning of next week plus a few other works will take place to get the beach season ready.

From Jornal Madeira

