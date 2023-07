Many of you have been left shocked and upset at the announcement through an email and on the Porto Bay website, that Porto Bay Residence has stopped the sales of Timeshare from the 14th July 2023.

As many of you have said, the AGM meeting was only last month, and nothing was mentioned then, and many of you that have units in this hotel have seen upgrades to the rooms, which you will now no longer be able to extend.

