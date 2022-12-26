IPMA puts Madeira under orange warning due to precipitation

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) has just raised the meteorological warning for the Region and puts the entire archipelago under orange warning due to rain.

The agency predicts that the South Coast, North Coast and Mountainous Regions of Madeira – including Porto Santo – may expect periods of rain or showers, sometimes heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms.

The notice goes into effect at 9 am this Monday (December 26) and runs until 3 pm on the same day. Then ‘go down’ to yellow warning until 18:00.

Meanwhile, the temperature at Pico do Areeiro dropped to negative values ​​at the beginning of the night on this Christmas day, with the thermometer registering -0.5ºC of minimum temperature.

