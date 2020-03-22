The President of the Republic sent the Falcon of the Air Force to pick up the

Representatives of the Republic of Madeira and the Azores for a meeting in Lisbon.

We have already seen Falcon come to Madeira for the urgent medical transport of patients. or for the collection of organs. Now to do an

air taxi service is this a bit excessive.

In the era of new technologies and with

everyone meeting via skype, in the last few days from a state council that went by videoconference, we ask what would

be so important to tell Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa personally to Ireneu Barreto and Pedro Catarina?

What State secret was transmitted to the

point of mobilizing the Falcon, with

thousands of euros of added expenses, on top of the contingency of confining the Representative of the Republic to quarantine?

With all due respect for the work and role of the Representative of the Republic, aware of the threats from hackers, as deacon Remedios

would say: Was there a need?

From Funchal News