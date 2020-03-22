The President of the Republic sent the Falcon of the Air Force to pick up the
Representatives of the Republic of Madeira and the Azores for a meeting in Lisbon.
We have already seen Falcon come to Madeira for the urgent medical transport of patients. or for the collection of organs. Now to do an
air taxi service is this a bit excessive.
In the era of new technologies and with
everyone meeting via skype, in the last few days from a state council that went by videoconference, we ask what would
be so important to tell Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa personally to Ireneu Barreto and Pedro Catarina?
What State secret was transmitted to the
point of mobilizing the Falcon, with
thousands of euros of added expenses, on top of the contingency of confining the Representative of the Republic to quarantine?
With all due respect for the work and role of the Representative of the Republic, aware of the threats from hackers, as deacon Remedios
would say: Was there a need?