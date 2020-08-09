Presenter Pedro Fernandes, currently on vacation in Porto Santo, resorted to social media to criticize the airline easyJet due to a promotional image of Funchal in which a photo of Porto Santo beach is used.

“What are they going to say to deceived tourists when they land in Funchal and order a taxi to Porto Santo,” asks Pedro Fernandes, who recalls that there are reports of similar cases.

“It is not good for Funchal or Porto Santo. Is there anything to gain by diverting passengers to Funchal? No,” he added.

Pedro Fernandes considers that “the sooner it is realized that the development of Porto Santo is also the development of the Archipelago of Madeira, the more the Archipelago will grow. Both islands have to gain.” He also suggests that “a great way to start would be with low-cost flights to Porto Santo”, and heading to easyJet, he says that in this way “they don’t need to lie on the posters”.

