The dog ‘Framboesa’ who was yesterday at the Lobo Marinho kennel to make the trip back to Madeira, ended up fleeing minutes before the boat left Porto Santo, at the end of yesterday.

The trip still delayed a few minutes in the possibility of the pet, however, the animal disappeared without a trace and the Lobo Marinho ended up going on to Funchal, leaving the dog on the golden island.

The family keeps looking for information and offers a reward to anyone who finds her.

The dog was last seen behind the docks, close to the trail that leads to Porto dos Frades, and the owners warn that she is “very scared”, so no one should approach abruptly. The animal has a red and a blue handkerchief collar.

From Jornal Madeira