The Carnival season is about to kick off.

A week before carnival the celebrations already start with the Festa dos Compadres in Santana this weekend.

The Festa dos Compadres marks the opening of the Carnival season in Madeira, a tradition with more than 50 years celebrated with great enthusiasm in the municipality. It is an event known for its originality, marked by its amusing giant figures that parade humour, colour and joy through the streets of this picturesque city located in the north of the island of Madeira.

The Tourist Board have also released the full programme for Carnival in Funchal. You can down the full programme below.