Where Am I Wednesday Answer

Where Am I Wednesday AnswerTobi Hughes·21st October 2021Madeira News Many of you were correct, it is the popular view point at São Jorge, Miradouro da Beira da Quinta or Miradouro das Cabanas looking down on the Pestana Quinta do Arco hotel, and the rose gardens. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related