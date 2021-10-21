PJ investigates the death of a man in the Neves

The Judiciary Police is investigating the death of the 32-year-old man, which occurred on Wednesday night at the Miradouro das Neves, in Funchal.

Apparently, the Public Security Police had doubts about the context in which this death occurred and requested the presence of the PJ who are responsible for these investigations.

As the DIÁRIO reported, the man was found dead inside a vehicle at the Miradouro das Neves, around 9 pm.

The Madeira Volunteer Firefighters went to the site to provide assistance, but they could no longer do anything to save his life.

The victim’s mother was eventually transported to Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital in a state of shock.

From Diário Notícias

