Christmas lights illuminate in Ribeira Brava this Friday

More than 300,000 LED lights will be lit up this Friday, November 19, in Ribeira Brava. This year’s theme is ‘Christmas Star’, with the lights being mostly white. The festive season in this municipality runs until January 4th.

One of the main attractions, the train journeys, will continue this year. The start is scheduled for Saturday, the 30th, at 6:30 pm. Until December 15th, there will be journeys only on weekends, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, but from December 16th, they will be made every day.

The Christmas Market is also back on the program. It has seven stalls selling delicacies, a burger truck and a vendor selling roasted chestnuts.

“Santa Claus will arrive in the town to entertain the younger ones on the morning of 15th December and the Market Night is scheduled for 21st December. Before that, on the 18th, there will be a Christmas lunch for the elderly population at the Ribeira Brava Pavilion, with registrations taking place at the local authority, the Casas do Povo and the Parish Councils. The festival programme ends with the Cantar dos Reis on 4th January 2025. Throughout the month there will be plenty of music and entertainment with regional artists”, says a press release.

One of the new features this year is the presence of a mini amusement park that will operate on the Marginal from tomorrow, with attractions for the youngest, being another attraction for the Christmas festivities in the municipality.

At the same time, the ‘I Choose Local Commerce’ Campaign is taking place, which will award vouchers worth three thousand euros to those who make purchases in participating stores.

From Diário Notícias

