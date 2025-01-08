Dogs fed rotten food scraps rescued

Food Aid saved three dogs, one of them still a baby, who lived without “a drop of fresh water” and were fed with rotten food scraps.

A post on the association’s social media reports that the owner is an elderly person with “mental problems” and the owner, her brother, “according to what they say is a really bad person”. The owner allegedly refused the food provided by the organization, as well as the sterilization of the females to prevent new litters. “The owner kicked the baby dog ​​several times and didn’t even want to accept our food. She also refused to sterilize the females”, it confirms.

“You have to be heartless to have the courage to do this to animals,” says the association.

In total there are two females, one that recently became pregnant, but whose babies are unknown, and a baby dog.

The animals, according to Aid to Feed Dogs, are “completely infested with fleas and ticks”.

The association is appealing to anyone who can help, through donations, to pay for the surgery for both dogs, as well as the deworming. “We ask that you please do not remain indifferent. It is with great effort that we are saving three more dogs, but without donations we cannot provide what they need”, adds Ajuda Alimentar Cães.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...