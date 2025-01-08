The Mayor of Funchal, Cristina Pedra, participated today in the delivery of two electric bicycles to the Public Security Police (PSP), in a ceremony that took place at the Parish Council of São Martinho.

The delivery was accompanied by the Regional Commander of the PSP, Abreu Matos, and by the president of the Parish Council of São Martinho, Marco Gonçalves.

Cristina Pedra expressed her satisfaction with this pioneering initiative, which aims to improve the mobility and efficiency of security forces.

“These bicycles, with electric motors, will allow agents to carry out their activities with less physical effort, facilitating mobility and efficiency in the performance of their duties,” he said.

The mayor also highlighted the sustainable aspect of the project, which has been developed by the Parish Council of São Martinho with great dynamism, aligned with the objectives of proximity and innovation.

This project combines sustainability with local action, allowing the police to access hard-to-reach places and respond more quickly to the needs of the population. This project is an added value for the parish and for the municipality of Funchal.

