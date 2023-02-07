Jet2 plane bound for Madeira forced to diverge twice

A Jet2 flight from the United Kingdom had double bad luck yesterday when it diverted, first to Porto Santo, then to the Canary Islands.

On both trips, the aircraft missed landing attempts in Santa Cruz.

The cause of the embarrassment was the strong wind that is felt in the area of ​​the International Airport of Madeira. The maximum gust of wind recorded this Monday, February 6, was 59 km/h, from the Northeast quadrant.

Other flights, between late afternoon and early evening, found it difficult to reach the runway (ie, they did not land on the first attempt). This is the case of this flight from Porto, which landed in Madeira at around 21:15, as shown in the image:

From Diário Notícias

