Many of you are noticing flights are being cancelled by Wizzair to Madeira, and it seems this could be the end of them flying to the island.

The company seem to be in trouble, and are cancelling many Western European Destinations, and it’s no longer to book with them on their webisite.

Leave your comments below if this is affecting you.

You can read more on the link below.

https://dailynewshungary.com/hungarian-wizz-air-in-trouble-several-popular-flights-could-be-cancelled/

Like this: Like Loading...