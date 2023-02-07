Fires in the west extinguished

The two Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol report that the two forest fires, which broke out this afternoon in the parish of Canhas (Ponta do Sol) and at Sítio da Furna, in Ribeira, have been extinguished.

The corporation received the first fire alert, at around 2 pm, and the firefighting helicopter and three members of the Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol were mobilized to Ribeira Brava, who fought the fire for approximately three hours.

The Canhas fire broke out two and a half hours later, and the corporation was still fighting the other fire, so four members of the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters were mobilized, supported by a heavy firefighting vehicle.

From Diário Notícias

