Strong winds continue to cause some restrictions at Madeira Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport.

After two planes diverted this afternoon, an easyjet and TAP both from Lisbon, and the plane of Madeira SAD’s opponent also headed to the Canary Islands , a third plane was also forced to move to Porto Santo airport, due to strong winds.

It was flight W6 1029, from Wiiz Air, which came from Katowice (Poland) and was scheduled to arrive in Funchal at 7 pm.

From Diário Notícias

