Firefighters rescue man who fell into Cascata dos Anjos

The mountain rescue team of the Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol was activated, early this evening, after receiving an alert about a fall in the Anjos waterfall, in Ponta do Sol.
Although information is still scarce and the severity of the injuries is unknown, it is known that the victim is a male tourist and that he fell into a difficult to access area.
At the site, in addition to the eight members of the corporation, who are assisted by three vehicles, there are also PSP operatives.