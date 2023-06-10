10 more Madeira footpaths reopened after storm

The emblematic trails of 25 Fontes, Pico do Areeiro – Pico Ruivo or the levada that connects Ribeiro Frio to Portela remain closed, some of the most sought after by tourists. These should open in the coming days.
After all, there are 18 pedestrian routes classified as passable and only 10 that remain closed.
In the list of conditioned trails, some emblematic and most popular routes remain, such as the path that connects Pico do Areeiro to Pico Ruivo, Levada das 25 Fontes, Levada do Furado (which connects Ribeiro Frio to Portela and Santo da Serra) or the path that connects Pico Ruivo to Encumeada.
Yesterday, Manuel Filipe estimated that the survey of the state of classified pedestrian routes in the Region, after the passage of the Óscar depression, should be completed this Monday, warning of the fact that caution is needed in carrying out any trail, given the state of the floor or weather conditions.
To DIÁRIO, the president of the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) also said that the intervention in Levada das 25 Fontes, with a view to removing a landslide that obstructed the channel and the adjacent passage should be completed during the day of today.
So far, the following routes are passable:
PR 1.2 Footpath of Pico Ruivo
PR 5 – Vereda das Funduras
PR 6.1 – Levada do Risco
PR 6.2 – Levada do Alecrim
PR 6.3 – Path of Lagoa do Vento
PR 8 – Footpath of Ponta de São Lourenço
PR 9- Levada do Caldeirão Verde
PR 11 – Vereda dos Balcões
PR 13- Vereda do Fanal
PR 14 – Levada dos Cedros
PR 16 – Levada Fajã Rodrigues
PR 18 – Levada do Rei
PR 21 – Northern Path
PR 22 – Vereda dos Chão dos Louros
A Path for all Queimadas – Pico das Pedras
PR 1- Footpath of Pico Branco and Terra Chã (Porto Santo)
PR 2 – Footpath of Pico do Castelo (Porto Santo)
PR 3 – Levada do Pico do Castelo (Porto Santo)- Only the section between Camacha and Capela da Graça is passable, the rest of the route is closed (tunnel).
The following trails remain closed:
PR 1 – Vereda do Areeiro
PR 1.1 Island footpath
PR 1.3 – Vereda da Encumeada
PR 2 – Vereda do Urzal
PR 3 – Vereda do Burro
PR 3.1 – Caminho Real do Monte
PR 4 – Levada do Barreiro
PR 6 – Levada das 25 Fontes
PR 7 – Levada do Moinho
PR 10 – Levada do Furado
PR 12 – Royal Path of Encumeada
PR 15 – Footpath of Ribeira da Janela
PR 19 – Caminho Real do Paul do Mar
Although most of the classified trails are already operational, the IFCN warns that these trails are located in areas subject to strong climatic pressure and consequent natural erosion, so caution should prevail when carrying them out.