10 more Madeira footpaths reopened after storm

There are already 18 classified pedestrian routes reopened, in Madeira and Porto Santo, after the storm that marked the beginning of this week.

In the list of conditioned trails, some emblematic and most popular routes remain, such as the path that connects Pico do Areeiro to Pico Ruivo, Levada das 25 Fontes, Levada do Furado (which connects Ribeiro Frio to Portela and Santo da Serra) or the path that connects Pico Ruivo to Encumeada.

Yesterday, Manuel Filipe estimated that the survey of the state of classified pedestrian routes in the Region, after the passage of the Óscar depression, should be completed this Monday, warning of the fact that caution is needed in carrying out any trail, given the state of the floor or weather conditions.

To DIÁRIO, the president of the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) also said that the intervention in Levada das 25 Fontes, with a view to removing a landslide that obstructed the channel and the adjacent passage should be completed during the day of today.

So far, the following routes are passable:

PR 1.2 Footpath of Pico Ruivo

PR 5 – Vereda das Funduras

PR 6.1 – Levada do Risco

PR 6.2 – Levada do Alecrim

PR 6.3 – Path of Lagoa do Vento

PR 8 – Footpath of Ponta de São Lourenço

PR 9- Levada do Caldeirão Verde

PR 11 – Vereda dos Balcões

PR 13- Vereda do Fanal

PR 14 – Levada dos Cedros

PR 16 – Levada Fajã Rodrigues

PR 18 – Levada do Rei

PR 21 – Northern Path

PR 22 – Vereda dos Chão dos Louros

A Path for all Queimadas – Pico das Pedras

PR 1- Footpath of Pico Branco and Terra Chã (Porto Santo)

PR 2 – Footpath of Pico do Castelo (Porto Santo)

PR 3 – Levada do Pico do Castelo (Porto Santo)- Only the section between Camacha and Capela da Graça is passable, the rest of the route is closed (tunnel).

The following trails remain closed:

PR 1 – Vereda do Areeiro

PR 1.1 Island footpath

PR 1.3 – Vereda da Encumeada

PR 2 – Vereda do Urzal

PR 3 – Vereda do Burro

PR 3.1 – Caminho Real do Monte

PR 4 – Levada do Barreiro

PR 6 – Levada das 25 Fontes

PR 7 – Levada do Moinho

PR 10 – Levada do Furado

PR 12 – Royal Path of Encumeada

PR 15 – Footpath of Ribeira da Janela

PR 19 – Caminho Real do Paul do Mar

Although most of the classified trails are already operational, the IFCN warns that these trails are located in areas subject to strong climatic pressure and consequent natural erosion, so caution should prevail when carrying them out.

From Diário Notícias