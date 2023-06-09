AND THIS IS WHY THEY ARE CLOSED

25-YEAR-OLD TOURIST HIT IN THE HEAD BY A STONE ON A CLOSED ROUTE IN PICO DO Areeiro.

A 25-year-old tourist was hit by a stone this afternoon when taking the route between Pico do Areeiro and Pico Ruivo, a path that has been closed since the passage of the Óscar depression in Madeira.

According to the Diário, the foreigner is conscious but unable to walk. Santana Volunteer Firefighters are on their way to the scene to help the victim, who is about an hour away from the main road.

From Diário Notícias

It’s been noted that many tourists are still doing this walk even though it is a closed route.

I think more can be done with better signage, to state clearly these routes are closed, and the dangers. Being one of the most popular walks, why are the forest guards in this area turning people away….????

