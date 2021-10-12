Approaching ship a little strange in the Garajau area

The approach of the National Geographic ship to the coast, in the Garajau area, in Caniço, this morning generated some strangeness on the part of the population, even more so when this stop was not on the ship’s route.

According to what could be ascertained, it was a technical landing, and a Maritime Police boat was mobilized to the site.

The person disembarked at the marina in the Port of Funchal, and the ship continued its journey to the south.

The ship left Ulsteinvik, Norway. It has a capacity for 126 guests and has 69 cabins.

From Diário Notícias

