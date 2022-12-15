Collision between car and motorcycle leaves young motorcyclist in very serious condition in Porto da Cruz

A woman, in her 20s, was seriously injured this evening following a violent collision between her motorcycle and a car.

According to what was possible to ascertain, the accident took place around 9 pm, next to Galp in Porto da Cruz, when the driver of a car, who was allegedly drunk, crashed into the young woman’s motorcycle, causing it to project a few meters on the road.

The impact was such that the victim went into cardiorespiratory arrest. Teams from the Municipal Firefighters of Machico and EMIR were at the scene, who carried out the resuscitation maneuvers, then transporting the motorcyclist to the hospital with vital signs, but in a condition considered very critical.

From Diário Notícias

