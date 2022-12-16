BRITISH MAN WHO DISAPPEARED IN CALHETA WAS CONSIDERED “ELITE ATHLETE”

Briton Darren Kay, 52, is the fourth tourist to disappear in the Madeira mountains in the last year and a half.

According to the ‘Lancs Live’ website, the UK authorities are already in contact with the regional authorities.

Also according to ‘Lancs Live’, quoted by Notícias ao Minuto, the Briton is considered an “elite runner” in Cumbria and has already represented the United Kingdom, including in the prestigious mountain race ‘Snowdon International’. For this very reason, family and friends were surprised by Darren’s disappearance, while he was jogging, by the sea, in Calheta.

From Jornal Madeira

It seems a bit unclear to as where Darren was jogging, was it high up in Calheta? or down by the sea? . It was said he wanted to go and see the large waves, so if this is where he went, then more coastal searches are need, but with the sea as rough as it has been over the last days, it makes it very difficult.

