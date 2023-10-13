Five active fires in Calheta

The fires that have been burning for five days in the municipality of Calheta and have already affected five of the eight parishes, are still very active and are currently mobilizing 40 personnel, 11 vehicles from five corporations.

According to the mayor of Calheta, Carlos Teles, in Ponta do Pargo the situation is much better, even with some relights, highlighting the urban area that is “calmer, despite having teams” of firefighters there.

In “Prazeres it was very complicated during the night”, namely in Sítio do Lombo da Velha, but “at this moment it is also better”, adding that “we have the problem of the Arco das Florenças which reignited and we have men there fighting the fire, especially because it is close to a residential area”.

In Fajã da Ovelha, “we have two areas, one next to the cliff above Paul do Mar and also in the Falcões area and, also, we have the Vazadouros area, in Prazeres, which also has an active fire”.

In other words, there are still several active fire outbreaks, with emphasis on the re-ignition in Florence, which was only under surveillance. “We continue with five corporations on the ground, two tanks providing support, let’s see if during the day, with the helicopter, even though we know that there are other municipalities with problems”, the regional Civil Protection will manage the most urgent situations.

Carlos Teles recognizes the tiredness of the teams as they enter the fifth day of combat, “but we will work”, hoping that despite the orange warning for hot weather, the wind intensity will improve and it will be less hot. “We know that the westernmost area of ​​the municipality is windy, particularly in Ponta do Pargo where we will be on the lookout for reignings”, he concluded.

Without forgetting that it is still too early to take stock of the burned area, but noting that only Estrito da Calheta, Calheta and Jardim do Mar have not yet been affected by the fires. Forest areas of Arco da Calheta, Fajã da Ovelha, Prazeres, Paul do Mar and Ponta do Pargo continue to be devastated by the flames, even because the main concern has been protecting people and property.

