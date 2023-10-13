Fire in Quinta Grande consumed the whole night

The fire that started late yesterday afternoon at the Vera Cruz site, in the parish of Quinta Grande, remains active and burned throughout the night, consuming bush, eucalyptus and acacia trees.

According to what was possible to ascertain, the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Fire Department currently has a team of two vehicles with 7 firefighters on the ground monitoring the evolution of the situation.

In addition to having contributed resources to the fires in the municipality of Calheta and Porto Moniz (in Santa), the local corporation has all resources under prevention, with the situation being assessed at the crack of dawn to, if necessary, reinforce resources.

They are also waiting to find out what the helicopter’s priority will be in combating the various fires that are still active in Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

