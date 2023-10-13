First plane with aid to Madeira leaves Lisbon at 9am

The first Portuguese Air Force plane will depart from Figo Maduro Base, in Lisbon, at 9am this Friday, DIÁRIO has learned.

27 firefighters from the National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority will come to join those from regional corporations fighting fires in three municipalities in the Region: Porto Moniz, Calheta and Câmara de Lobos.

In the afternoon, another 33 firefighters are expected to arrive in the region. They will also depart from Figo Maduro.

The Secretary of State for Civil Protection, Patrícia Gaspar, will be present at the departure of the first group heading to the Region, according to a press release published by the Ministry of Internal Administration.

From Diário Notícias

