Ponta do Pargo without feed, electricity and telecommunications

“A scenario of war”. This is how Manuel describes what he experienced last night in Ponta do Pargo. The cattle producer counts his life and the first alert goes to the authorities: “We urgently need cattle feed”.

The pastures all burned. The 10 cows no longer have anything to eat today.

The president of the Board also requests that electricity and telecommunications be restored. To establish contacts with the outside world, it was necessary to travel to the parish of Fajã Ovelha.

There were no reports of injuries and despite the entire burnt scene, only one house was consumed by the flames.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...