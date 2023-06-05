DIVERTED FLIGHTS AT MADEIRA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT DUE TO BAD WEATHER

Bad weather is already conditioning operations at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo.

The poor visibility has already diverted at least four flights this Monday afternoon.

It should be remembered that a worsening of weather conditions is expected between today and tomorrow, due to the passage of the Óscar depression through the Region, with the most critical period expected to be until 3 pm on Tuesday.

Furthermore, Madeira Airports leave a recommendation linked to flights.

“Due to the state of red alert issued for the island of Madeira, due to the forecast of heavy precipitation in the archipelago, forecast for today and tomorrow, the airport operation may be met with problems. We ask passengers to confirm with their airlines and/or tour operators the status of their flight before going to the airport”, can be read on the official profile of Aeroportos da Madeira on the social network Facebook.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...