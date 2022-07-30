33 cars on display at the ‘Classics in the Magnolia’

At Quinta Magnólia, where the third edition of the classics is taking place, 33 cars are on display, revealed the regional secretary for Tourism and Culture, Eduardo Jesus.

The event is dedicated to the oldest classic cars circulating in Madeira, covering the 10, 20 and 30 decades of the 20th century.

“We wanted to make room for the oldest cars Madeira has, which are still in circulation. These are cars that characterize well the beginning of the last century, where the automobile was a great novelty”, he said.

The event, which is promoted by the Regional Secretariat for Tourism and Culture, through the Regional Directorate of Tourism, takes place between today and tomorrow, in the gardens of Quinta Magnólia.

According to the official, “the expectations are the best” for this year’s edition.

“I’m sure it will be two very busy days”, he stressed.

Today, the enclosure will be open between 10 am and 10 pm and tomorrow, the space can be visited between 10 am and 8 pm, with free admission.

In addition to the cars on display, the initiative includes diverse animation, with extras dressed up, complemented with a Charlie Chaplin Moment at 3:30 pm, on both days. There will also be two musical concerts, namely today, at 7 pm, with Miguel Pires, and tomorrow, at 5 pm, with LEQUE 4et.

During the two days, between 11 am and 12 noon, there will also be the ‘Classic Talk’, with TSF/Madeira, an opportunity to revive memories of people connected to the world of classic cars.

As in the previous edition, the organization offers free travel between the center of Funchal and Quinta Magnólia and Lido, in a classic bus, the ‘Chevrolet’ LQ 1/1 Ton from Empresa de Automóveis do Caniço.

From Diário Notícias

