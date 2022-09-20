At least one person transported to hospital after serious accident.

At least one seriously injured person resulted from the massive traffic accident that occurred at the entrance to the Cabo Girão tunnel. The victim was transported in an ambulance from the Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol Mixed Firefighters – its believed they had entered the tunnel on the wrong way -, also mobilized to the scene of the accident that forced the closure of the Expressway (VR1), together with means of the Volunteer Firefighters. Câmara de Lobos (ambulance and extrication vehicle) and EMIR.

Everything points to a passenger car being hit and pushed in the back of a heavy goods vehicle, in the left row.

From Diário Notícias

