An accident, apparently serious, occurred a moment ago on the Câmara de Lobos – Ribeira Brava expressway, before the access tunnel to Quinta Grande.

EMIR and Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters are at the scene, and the scale of this occurrence as well as other contours are not yet known.

The most visible consequence is the great congestion on the expressway, which reaches Câmara de Lobos.

The traffic has come to a complete standstill causing huge delays.

From Jornal Madeira

